Shera Energy Receives First Export Order from Zambia, Expands African Footprint

Shera Energy Limited (NSE Code: SHERA), a leading manufacturer of winding wires and strips made of non-ferrous metals, has reached a significant milestone by securing its first export order from Zambia. The order, valued at USD 87,000, marks the beginning of Shera Energy's expansion into the African market.

This initial venture highlights Shera Energy's commitment to offering high-quality products and services to new regions. With several infrastructure projects underway in Zambia and a strategic presence through its subsidiary, the company forecasts substantial growth in its export business, aiming for an addition of approximately Rs60 crores for FY25.

Naseem Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director, expressed his optimism, stating, "We are delighted to secure our first export order from Zambia, marking a pivotal moment in our international expansion. This order underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality conductors and highlights our strategic entry into the African market."

He added, "We are dedicated to building strong relationships with partners in Zambia and other African countries, providing innovative solutions to meet regional needs. This milestone reflects our team's hard work, and we look forward to continued growth and success."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)