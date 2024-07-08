Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to Lead NITI Aayog's Strategic Meeting on 'Vikshit Bharat@2047'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the ninth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on July 27, focusing on the 'Vikshit Bharat@2047' vision document. The council will discuss strategies to make India a developed nation by 2047, integrating economic, social, and governance goals.

Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's ninth Governing Council meeting on July 27 to discuss the 'Vikshit Bharat@2047' vision document aimed at making India a developed nation, an official stated on Monday.

The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Modi serves as the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to preview the Viksit Bharat vision and action plan during the Budget presentation on July 23, ahead of the Council meeting.

A vision document is being created to position India as a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

In 2023, NITI Aayog began the task of consolidating 10 sectoral thematic visions into a comprehensive vision for Viksit Bharat @2047, covering dimensions such as economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance.

