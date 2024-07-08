Left Menu

Britain's New Labour Government Embarks on Economic Revival Mission

Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves announced initiatives aimed at accelerating infrastructure projects and private investment to boost economic growth. Following Labour's election victory, Reeves and Prime Minister Keir Starmer are focused on tackling housing shortages, green energy development, and restoring investor confidence post-Brexit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:00 IST
Britain's New Labour Government Embarks on Economic Revival Mission
Rachel Reeves

Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves announced on Monday that the new government has begun unblocking infrastructure projects and private investment as part of a new 'national mission' to drive economic growth.

After last week's landslide election victory, Reeves and Prime Minister Keir Starmer committed to swiftly addressing long-standing problems. 'We know we can't turn things around overnight. We face a dire inheritance. But this is our down-payment,' said Britain's first female finance minister.

Reeves emphasized the importance of partnering with businesses and restoring investor confidence post-Brexit, additionally promising faster planning approvals for infrastructure, including more wind farms, and mandatory house-building targets for local authorities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024