PM Modi Lauds India-Russia Alliance, Highlights Decade of Unprecedented Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the longstanding India-Russia alliance, referring to the bilateral relationship as one built on mutual trust and respect. Speaking to the Indian diaspora, Modi described Russia as an 'all-weather friend' and commended President Vladimir Putin for enhancing relations over the past two decades.

Addressing the Ukraine conflict, Modi subtly criticized the influence-oriented global order and called for a multipolar world. He highlighted India's emerging role as a pillar of peace, dialogue, and diplomacy. Modi also announced plans to open two new consulates in Russia to boost trade and travel between the nations.

Turning to India's domestic achievements, the Prime Minister highlighted rapid development over the past decade. He cited India's aspirations to become the world's third-largest economy and emphasized the nation's ambitious goals, from space exploration to sporting excellence. Modi affirmed that the future holds even faster growth for India, driven by the collective resolve of its citizens.

