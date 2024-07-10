Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Pushes for Second International Airport to Accommodate Rapid Growth

Minister M B Patil advocates for the construction of a second international airport near Bengaluru, which would handle 100 million passengers annually. He emphasizes the need for 4,500 to 5,000 acres of land and projects that Kempegowda Airport will reach its capacity by 2035.

Updated: 10-07-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:47 IST
On Wednesday, Karnataka Minister M B Patil emphasized the urgency of establishing a second international airport near Bengaluru to manage at least 100 million passengers annually. The proposed site would require between 4,500 and 5,000 acres to serve the rapidly growing city.

"We will hold consultations with technical experts before presenting this proposal to the chief minister and state cabinet. Expect developments in this direction within the next three months," Patil, responsible for large and medium industries and infrastructure development, informed reporters.

Bengaluru, known as the technology and innovation hub, currently relies on the Kempegowda International Airport, the third busiest in India, handling 52 million passengers and 0.71 million tonnes of cargo annually. Patil projected that by 2035, the airport would peak at 110 million passengers and 1.10 million tonnes cargo. "Kempegowda Airport will reach its maximum capacity by 2035, necessitating a second international airport," he explained. Addressing potential locations, Patil highlighted the importance of flat terrain free from hills, rivers, or tall buildings, and stressed the need for robust highway, rail, and metro connectivity.

He clarified that the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), responsible for Kempegowda airport's operations, mandates no new international airports within a 150 km radius until 2033. "Immediate action could enable us to develop the new airport by 2033," Patil concluded.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

