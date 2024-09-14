Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Three Women

Three women from Chingavanam, Kottayam, were struck by a superfast express train while crossing the tracks near Kanhangad railway station. They were attending a wedding in the area. All three died instantly in the tragic incident. Police are continuing their inquest procedures for further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Saturday night, three women were fatally struck by a superfast express train near Kanhangad railway station. The victims, identified as natives of Chingavanam in southern Kottayam district, were crossing the railway tracks when the accident occurred.

The women were reportedly part of a family group attending a wedding nearby and attempted to cross the railway track to reach the platform. The express train hit them, and all three women died instantly.

Police officials have initiated inquest procedures, and further details regarding the mishap are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

