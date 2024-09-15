Left Menu

PM Modi Flags Off Six New Vande Bharat Trains to Boost Eastern India Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated six Vande Bharat trains via virtual event connecting several eastern states including Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. The new trains aim to enhance connectivity, boost regional economies, and create employment opportunities, while also promoting tourism and industrial growth.

Updated: 15-09-2024 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat trains on Sunday, connecting Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and UP from Ranchi. Originally scheduled to inaugurate from Tatanagar, inclement weather delayed his chopper from taking off from Ranchi airport.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar attended the event at Tatanagar station. The trains will operate on Tatanagar-Patna, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi, Bhagalpur-Howrah, and Gaya-Howrah routes, offering faster connectivity, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Modi emphasized that expanding rail connectivity in eastern states will strengthen the regional economy, benefit businesses, professionals, and students, and encourage tourism. He highlighted that the Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat train will aid pilgrims visiting Kashi and Baba Baidyanath Dham. Additionally, the new trains are expected to foster industrial development in Tatanagar and create job opportunities.

Furthermore, Modi discussed the importance of modern railway infrastructure for rapid development. He mentioned that the Madhupur bypass line in Deoghar will streamline rail traffic on the Howrah-Delhi main line and reduce travel times between Giridih and Jasidih. The Hazaribagh coaching depot will facilitate coach maintenance, and doubling the Kurkura-Kanaroan line will enhance connectivity in Jharkhand, benefitting steel industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

