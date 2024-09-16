Left Menu

PM Modi's Vision for Green India and Global Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his government's commitment to rapid progress and sustainable development during the RE-INVEST 2024 event. He highlighted India's potential to lead globally in renewable energy and announced plans for model solar cities, while reaffirming the nation's pledge to become the world's third largest economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 16-09-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 12:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday outlined his government's ambitious plans during the first 100 days of its third term, aiming to address every sector and factor crucial for the country's rapid progress.

Speaking at the 4th edition of the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) in Gandhinagar, Modi declared that India's unique diversity, scale, capacity, and performance render it the best bet for the 21st century.

The PM announced initiatives to develop Ayodhya and 16 other cities as model solar cities, underscoring India's commitment to a green future and net zero emissions. He reiterated the promise of 140 crore Indians to make India the world's third largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

