Airlines Suspend Middle East Flights Amid Security Concerns

Several international airlines have suspended or adjusted flights to the Middle East due to rising concerns over potential conflict-related risks. Notable suspensions include Air Algerie, Air France-KLM, Air India, Cathay Pacific, Delta Air Lines, Vueling, Lufthansa Group, and United Airlines. British authorities have also warned against entering Lebanese airspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating security concerns in the Middle East, numerous international airlines have either suspended or altered their flight schedules to the region. This decision comes as there is increasing apprehension over the risk of a wider conflict.

Air Algerie has halted its flights to and from Lebanon, while Latvia's airBaltic plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv. Air France-KLM and its low-cost unit Transavia have also canceled flights to several Middle Eastern destinations until specified dates next year.

Other airlines, including Air India, Cathay Pacific, Delta Air Lines, Vueling, and United Airlines, have similarly paused or altered their services to the region. British authorities have issued warnings for UK airlines to steer clear of Lebanese airspace until early November due to potential military activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

