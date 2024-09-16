Scania India Welcomes Silvio Munhoz as New Managing Director

Swedish commercial vehicle maker Scania India announced on Monday the appointment of Silvio Munhoz as the new Managing Director, effective from September 1.

Munhoz succeeds Johan P Schlyter in this role, marking a pivotal moment for Scania India's growth strategy. The company aims to enhance its transport solutions and sustainability initiatives under his leadership.

Munhoz brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as Managing Director of Codema and interim President and CEO of Scania Brazil. 'I am honored to lead Scania India during this transformative period in the automotive industry,' Munhoz said, emphasizing his commitment to the Indian market and sustainable transport solutions.

