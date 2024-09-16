Left Menu

Scania India Welcomes Silvio Munhoz as New Managing Director

Scania India has appointed Silvio Munhoz as its new Managing Director, starting September 1. Munhoz succeeds Johan P Schlyter and aims to reinforce the company's sustainability initiatives and focus on the Indian market. Munhoz has previously held leadership roles at Codema and Scania Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:13 IST
Scania India Welcomes Silvio Munhoz as New Managing Director
  • Country:
  • India

Swedish commercial vehicle maker Scania India announced on Monday the appointment of Silvio Munhoz as the new Managing Director, effective from September 1.

Munhoz succeeds Johan P Schlyter in this role, marking a pivotal moment for Scania India's growth strategy. The company aims to enhance its transport solutions and sustainability initiatives under his leadership.

Munhoz brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as Managing Director of Codema and interim President and CEO of Scania Brazil. 'I am honored to lead Scania India during this transformative period in the automotive industry,' Munhoz said, emphasizing his commitment to the Indian market and sustainable transport solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024