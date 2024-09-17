Somdutta Singh Honored as Woman Entrepreneur of the Year at Entrepreneur 2024 Awards

NEW DELHI [India], September 17: Somdutta Singh, a serial entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Assiduus, has been awarded the title of Woman Entrepreneur of the Year - E-commerce at the prestigious Entrepreneur 2024 Awards. This recognition, presented by Entrepreneur Media, honors entrepreneurs who have demonstrated excellence in their fields while contributing significantly to the Asia-Pacific entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Entrepreneur 2024 Awards celebrate the essence of entrepreneurship, spotlighting individuals who achieve remarkable success and inspire others within the start-up community. Singh's accolade underscores her leadership, strategic vision, and dedication to advancing the e-commerce sector. Singh remarked, "Embracing this philosophy, I have successfully realized my passion while inspiring others to join me on this journey towards success." Her mission focuses on empowering aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, to pursue their dreams and break barriers in business.

Under Singh's leadership, Assiduus has become a leading middleware and cross-border e-commerce accelerator, generating over $400 million in revenue for Fortune 500 companies and SMEs across more than 20 countries in 2023 alone. With ambitions to turn Assiduus into a billion-dollar enterprise by 2025, Singh aims to be the first woman of Asian descent to take Assiduus public through an IPO on global stock exchanges. Her success story inspires many, exemplifying determination, innovation, and resilience. Furthermore, her philanthropic efforts in providing education and skills training to underprivileged communities highlight her dedication to creating positive change.

The Entrepreneur 2024 Awards also honored other exceptional entrepreneurs. Rahul Garg, CEO of Moglix, was named Startup Leader of the Year; Aman Gupta, founder of boAt, won Founder of the Year; Udita Bansal, founder of trueBrowns, was awarded Creative Entrepreneur of the Year (Startup); Vidhi Gupta and Mamta Gupta, co-founders of Zariin Jewellery, won Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year (Jewellery Business); Dhruv Batra, director of Perfect Bread, received Entrepreneur of the Year (Consumer Business); Vinay Vinod Sanghi, chairman of CarTrade, was named Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year (Business Transformation); and Sandeep Gupta, COO of Innovaccer, was honored as Entrepreneur of the Year (Innovation in Technology). These winners showcase the diverse achievements and dynamism of entrepreneurial success in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)