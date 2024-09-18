International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and ACT Foundation hosted a charity event on September 14, 2024, at the New Look Apartment in Dadar, Mumbai, aiming to aid underprivileged children. The special event ran from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., offering essential supplies and conducting creative arts, mentorship programs, and life skills training sessions.

Under the leadership of Raju Shivaji Bangar, 15 dedicated volunteers contributed to the event's success. The volunteers, including Raju Bangar, Sunny Barge, and Dinesh Barge, provided invaluable support, ensuring smooth operations. The ACT Foundation's social responsibility was evident through its significant donations and volunteer support, enhancing the living conditions of local underprivileged children.

The donations provided comprehensive support, including flour, cooking oil, flattened rice, sugar, bread, jam, noodles, juice, snack packs, chocolate, dry fruits, school bags, notebooks, pens, and various personal care items. These supplies significantly improved the children's living conditions and learning environment. Interactive sessions in creative arts and mentorship fostered the children's imagination, creativity, and life skills, preparing them for future challenges. Volunteers expressed immense pride in contributing to this meaningful cause.

