Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Fed Interest Rate Cuts

Euro zone government bond yields held steady on Thursday, one day after the Federal Reserve commenced its easing cycle with an unexpectedly large 50 basis point interest rate cut. While analysts anticipated a 25 bps reduction, the Fed opted for a more significant move, reducing its key rate to the 4.75%-5.00% range.

Federal policymakers indicated there might be another 50 bps cut by the end of 2024, suggesting a steady pace of rate reductions. Chief rate strategist at lender SEB, Jussi Hiljanen, commented on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's balanced message, noting the market's favorable response. According to Hiljanen, the Fed's action was a catch-up measure, not an emergency intervention.

The Federal Reserve's significant influence on global financial markets and central banks was evident as Germany's 10-year yield rose to a 1-1/2 week high, while Italy's 10-year yield dipped slightly. Following the Fed's rate cut, attention now turns to the European Central Bank, particularly any potential shifts in its data-dependent approach. While markets are betting on a rate cut in December, there's a one-in-three chance of an ECB rate cut next month.

