Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Fed Interest Rate Cuts

Euro zone government bond yields remained steady after the Federal Reserve initiated an easing cycle with a 50 basis point interest rate cut. This move, larger than expected, signaled potential steady rate reductions through the year-end. The ECB is being watched for any shift following the Fed's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:11 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Fed Interest Rate Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone government bond yields held steady on Thursday, one day after the Federal Reserve commenced its easing cycle with an unexpectedly large 50 basis point interest rate cut. While analysts anticipated a 25 bps reduction, the Fed opted for a more significant move, reducing its key rate to the 4.75%-5.00% range.

Federal policymakers indicated there might be another 50 bps cut by the end of 2024, suggesting a steady pace of rate reductions. Chief rate strategist at lender SEB, Jussi Hiljanen, commented on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's balanced message, noting the market's favorable response. According to Hiljanen, the Fed's action was a catch-up measure, not an emergency intervention.

The Federal Reserve's significant influence on global financial markets and central banks was evident as Germany's 10-year yield rose to a 1-1/2 week high, while Italy's 10-year yield dipped slightly. Following the Fed's rate cut, attention now turns to the European Central Bank, particularly any potential shifts in its data-dependent approach. While markets are betting on a rate cut in December, there's a one-in-three chance of an ECB rate cut next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024