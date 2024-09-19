Left Menu

Real Estate & Business Excellence Awards 2024: A Night of Glitz and Glory

The 11th Edition of the Real Estate & Business Excellence Awards, organized by Adsync Advertising LLC, took place on August 24, 2024, at The Westin, Goregaon, Mumbai. Hosted by Simran Ahuja and telecast on CNN-News18, the event honored top industry achievers with Bollywood actress Esha Deol adding star power.

Real Estate & Business Excellence Awards 2024: A Night of Glitz and Glory
The 11th Edition of the Real Estate & Business Excellence Awards, organized by Adsync Advertising LLC, illuminated The Westin in Goregaon, Mumbai, on August 24, 2024. The glamorous event, anchored by Miss India 2013, Simran Ahuja, will be telecast on September 21, 2024, at 4:30 pm IST on CNN-News18.

Renowned for its expertise in advertising and corporate awards, Adsync Advertising LLC, also known for hosting India Property Exhibitions in the Gulf, displayed its brilliance. With CNN-News18 as the Media Partner, the event featured an engaging panel discussion attended by various industry stalwarts. Bollywood star Esha Deol graced the occasion, adding a touch of glamour.

The esteemed jury, composed of leading authorities from various business sectors in India, upheld the tradition of selecting the best. The event's highlights included awards for Best Marketing Campaign, Iconic New Developments, Innovative Marketing, and Developer of the Year, among others. Adsync Advertising LLC CEO, Pradeep Pinto, orchestrated the event seamlessly, with preparations already underway for the 2025 edition.

