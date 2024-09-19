Mizoram Government Launches 'Bana Kaih' to Boost Small Entrepreneurs and Farmers

The Mizoram government unveiled the 'Bana Kaih' financial assistance program on Thursday, designed to support small entrepreneurs and farmers in the state.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma officiated the launch at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl, highlighting the scheme's benefits. The initiative will involve the procurement of crops like ginger, turmeric, Mizo chilli, and broomsticks directly from the farmers at predetermined minimum prices.

Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata noted that over 45,500 farmers have registered for the scheme. The government has allocated Rs 200 crore for its implementation in 2024-25, aimed at uplifting farmers, promoting entrepreneurship, and creating job opportunities in small-scale and agro-based industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)