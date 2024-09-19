Left Menu

Hungary Hosts Russian Health Minister for Rare EU Visit

Hungary is set to host Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko for a rare visit by a Russian cabinet member to an EU and NATO state. Both Murashko and Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will address a Hungarian-Russian business forum in Budapest.

Updated: 19-09-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a significant diplomatic event, Hungary will welcome Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Friday, marking a rare visit by a Russian cabinet member to an EU and NATO country.

The announcement, made by Hungary's foreign ministry, highlighted the upcoming Hungarian-Russian business forum in Budapest where Murashko and Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto are set to speak.

This visit symbolizes a notable moment in Hungary's international relations, underlining Budapest's unique diplomatic stance within the EU and NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

