Left Menu

KRN Heat Exchanger Sets IPO Price Band at Rs 209-220 for Rs 342-Crore Offering

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd announced a price band for its Rs 342-crore IPO. The IPO will open from September 25-27, with anchor bidding on September 24. Proceeds will fund expansion and corporate purposes. Funds will also support a new manufacturing facility at Neemrana, Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:47 IST
KRN Heat Exchanger Sets IPO Price Band at Rs 209-220 for Rs 342-Crore Offering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd on Friday announced a price band of Rs 209 to Rs 220 per share for its Rs 342-crore initial public offering (IPO), aimed at propelling the company's expansion plans.

The IPO will be open for public subscription from September 25 to September 27, with a separate bidding day for anchor investors on September 24, the company confirmed.

KRN Heat Exchanger's IPO entails a fresh issuance of 1,55,43,000 equity shares worth Rs 342 crore at the top end of the price band. A significant Rs 242.5 crore is earmarked for investment in its subsidiary, KRN HVAC Products, for a new manufacturing facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan. Remaining funds will go towards general corporate uses.

The company, based in Rajasthan, specializes in manufacturing fin and tube type heat exchangers for the heat, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration sectors. Its manufacturing operations are concentrated at two industrial plots in the RIICO Industrial Area, Neemrana.

The IPO allotment will reserve 50% of shares for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for non-institutional investors. Minimum bids are set at 65 shares and in multiples thereof.

In August, KRN Heat Exchanger raised Rs 9.54 crore through a pre-IPO placement of 4.77 lakh equity shares at Rs 200 each, primarily to individual investors.

Holani Consultants is the sole book-running lead manager for the company's first public issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024