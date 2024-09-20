OTTplay Introduces In-Car Entertainment with MG Motors' Windsor EV
OTTplay, India's top AI-based recommendation platform, partners with MG Motors to bring an advanced in-car entertainment experience to the Windsor EV. This integration offers passengers access to various streaming platforms directly from the car's dashboard, transforming journeys into engaging entertainment sessions.
OTTplay, India's premier AI-powered recommendation engine and OTT content aggregator, has unveiled its new in-car entertainment feature available in MG Motors' latest Windsor EV. Passengers can now access a wide range of streaming platforms directly from the car's dashboard.
The OTTplay app offers content across genres, languages, and platforms, providing users with an unparalleled selection of both regional and global content. Designed with cutting-edge technology, this integration allows users to subscribe to 13 premium OTT platforms for an immersive viewing experience while on the move.
Avinash Mudaliar, Founder and CEO of OTTplay, remarked, "We are excited to join MG Motors in offering seamless entertainment experiences in their latest car model. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering rich content to Indian households, enhancing the overall in-car experience."
