Axiscades Appoints Two New Independent Directors

Engineering solutions provider Axiscades has appointed Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa and Rajendra Moholkar as Independent Directors. Both bring over 40 years of experience from the Indian Army and Tata Consultancy Services. Their expertise is expected to help Axiscades navigate industry challenges and accelerate growth across key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:22 IST
Axiscades, a Bengaluru-based engineering solutions provider, announced on Friday the appointment of Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa and Rajendra Moholkar to its board of directors.

The newly-appointed independent directors bring with them over 40 years of experience from their previous roles in the Indian Army and Tata Consultancy Services.

Axiscades CEO & MD Arun Krishnamurthi expressed optimism that their expertise will enhance the company's ability to tackle complex industry challenges and drive growth in key sectors such as aerospace, defence, and automotive.

