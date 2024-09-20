Axiscades Appoints Two New Independent Directors

Axiscades, a Bengaluru-based engineering solutions provider, announced on Friday the appointment of Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa and Rajendra Moholkar to its board of directors.

The newly-appointed independent directors bring with them over 40 years of experience from their previous roles in the Indian Army and Tata Consultancy Services.

Axiscades CEO & MD Arun Krishnamurthi expressed optimism that their expertise will enhance the company's ability to tackle complex industry challenges and drive growth in key sectors such as aerospace, defence, and automotive.

(With inputs from agencies.)