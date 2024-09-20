Left Menu

Wall Street Dips After Previous Day's Jump

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Friday as investors refrained from significant buying following a sharp rise in the previous session triggered by a substantial interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw minor declines at the opening bell.

Updated: 20-09-2024 19:05 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Friday as investors cautiously held back after a dramatic surge in the previous session. The spike had been prompted by an oversized interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.8 points, or 0.16%, at the open, landing at 41959.43. The S&P 500 opened 4.0 points lower at 5709.64, a 0.07% drop, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 14.6 points, or 0.08%, to 17999.345.

Investors are now awaiting further economic data to gauge the market's trajectory post-rate cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

