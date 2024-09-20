Wall Street Dips After Previous Day's Jump
Updated: 20-09-2024 19:05 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Friday as investors cautiously held back after a dramatic surge in the previous session. The spike had been prompted by an oversized interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.8 points, or 0.16%, at the open, landing at 41959.43. The S&P 500 opened 4.0 points lower at 5709.64, a 0.07% drop, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 14.6 points, or 0.08%, to 17999.345.
Investors are now awaiting further economic data to gauge the market's trajectory post-rate cut.
