Woman Critically Injured After Jumping in Front of Delhi Metro Train

A 53-year-old woman jumped in front of a moving metro train at Pitampura station, resulting in critical injuries. This incident caused a delay in services on the Delhi Metro's Red Line for 15-20 minutes. The woman was moved to BSA hospital for treatment, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 53-year-old woman was critically injured after jumping in front of a moving metro train at Pitampura station on Friday afternoon, officials confirmed. The Delhi Metro's Red Line experienced brief delays due to the incident.

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The metro police received a call at 2:23 pm, reporting the woman's leap in front of the train.

She was immediately taken to BSA hospital in Rohini by metro staff, where authorities discovered her right hand had been amputated. The woman is currently receiving treatment and her family has been informed. A senior DMRC official noted a 15-20 minute delay around 2:30 pm, which was resolved once the track was cleared.

