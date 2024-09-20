Woman Critically Injured After Jumping in Front of Delhi Metro Train

A 53-year-old woman was critically injured after jumping in front of a moving metro train at Pitampura station on Friday afternoon, officials confirmed. The Delhi Metro's Red Line experienced brief delays due to the incident.

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The metro police received a call at 2:23 pm, reporting the woman's leap in front of the train.

She was immediately taken to BSA hospital in Rohini by metro staff, where authorities discovered her right hand had been amputated. The woman is currently receiving treatment and her family has been informed. A senior DMRC official noted a 15-20 minute delay around 2:30 pm, which was resolved once the track was cleared.

(With inputs from agencies.)