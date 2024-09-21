Left Menu

Speeding Bus Claims Lives of Two Labourers in Madhya Pradesh

Two labourers, Ravi Verma and Sourabh Dabar, lost their lives when a speeding bus rammed into their motorcycle near a toll barrier in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district. The driver fled the scene after the incident. The bus has been impounded and the bodies sent for post-mortem.

Khargone | Updated: 21-09-2024 11:55 IST
In a tragic incident, two labourers were killed when a speeding bus rammed into their motorcycle near a toll barrier in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district in the early hours of Saturday, according to the police.

The incident took place around 7 am near Nimgul village, under the jurisdiction of Mengaon police station, as confirmed by Sub-Inspector Narendra Solanki.

The victims, Ravi Verma (22) and Sourabh Dabar (23), were on their way to work in Nimgul village when the bus, en route from Khargone to Indore, struck them from behind. The bus driver fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Authorities have since impounded the bus, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, Solanki added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

