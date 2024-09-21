Speeding Bus Claims Lives of Two Labourers in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident, two labourers were killed when a speeding bus rammed into their motorcycle near a toll barrier in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district in the early hours of Saturday, according to the police.

The incident took place around 7 am near Nimgul village, under the jurisdiction of Mengaon police station, as confirmed by Sub-Inspector Narendra Solanki.

The victims, Ravi Verma (22) and Sourabh Dabar (23), were on their way to work in Nimgul village when the bus, en route from Khargone to Indore, struck them from behind. The bus driver fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Authorities have since impounded the bus, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, Solanki added.

(With inputs from agencies.)