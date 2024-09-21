The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Vishnu Watch Co. Jammu held a charity event at Balgran Orphanage in Channi Rama, near Jammu's railway station, from 2 PM to 5 PM on September 21. The initiative aimed to provide children with essential supplies and a joyous afternoon of activities.

Ajitesh Kumar Badyal led the event, coordinating a team of dedicated volunteers. These volunteers, including Megha Sharma and Ankush Shakti among others, worked tirelessly to ensure the event's success. Their efforts embodied a spirit of community service, focusing on improving the children's living and educational conditions.

The event was generously sponsored by IYDF and Vishnu Watch Co. Jammu, who supplied necessities such as food, hygiene products, and educational materials. Additionally, recreational items like cricket bats and soft drinks were provided to encourage physical activities. The event featured games and activities, bringing smiles and laughter to the children and teaching them teamwork and social skills.

After the event, the volunteers reflected on their experiences, expressing joy and fulfillment from their time with the children. The participation of Vishnu Watch Co. Jammu highlighted the significant role of corporate social responsibility. Moving forward, IYDF plans to continue similar initiatives across India, partnering with more businesses to support underprivileged children and improve their living conditions.

