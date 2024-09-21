Left Menu

Heartwarming Charity Event Brightens Lives at Balgran Orphanage

On September 21, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Vishnu Watch Co. Jammu hosted a charity event at Balgran Orphanage, providing essential supplies and hosting joyful activities for the children. The initiative, led by volunteers, aimed to improve living conditions and foster a sense of community and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir) | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:38 IST
Heartwarming Charity Event Brightens Lives at Balgran Orphanage
IYDF and Vishnu Watch Co. Jammu Join Forces to Brighten the Lives of Orphanage Children. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Vishnu Watch Co. Jammu held a charity event at Balgran Orphanage in Channi Rama, near Jammu's railway station, from 2 PM to 5 PM on September 21. The initiative aimed to provide children with essential supplies and a joyous afternoon of activities.

Ajitesh Kumar Badyal led the event, coordinating a team of dedicated volunteers. These volunteers, including Megha Sharma and Ankush Shakti among others, worked tirelessly to ensure the event's success. Their efforts embodied a spirit of community service, focusing on improving the children's living and educational conditions.

The event was generously sponsored by IYDF and Vishnu Watch Co. Jammu, who supplied necessities such as food, hygiene products, and educational materials. Additionally, recreational items like cricket bats and soft drinks were provided to encourage physical activities. The event featured games and activities, bringing smiles and laughter to the children and teaching them teamwork and social skills.

After the event, the volunteers reflected on their experiences, expressing joy and fulfillment from their time with the children. The participation of Vishnu Watch Co. Jammu highlighted the significant role of corporate social responsibility. Moving forward, IYDF plans to continue similar initiatives across India, partnering with more businesses to support underprivileged children and improve their living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024