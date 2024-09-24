IHCL Partners with GT Bharathi for First SeleQtions Hotel in Chennai

Hospitality giant The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has announced a strategic partnership with GT Bharathi Urban Developers to launch its inaugural SeleQtions hotel on East Coast Road near Chennai. This was revealed by the company on Tuesday.

The new establishment will feature 120 keys and be part of a sprawling 32-acre green township. The facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, a speciality eatery, a bar, and a lounge, catering to a variety of preferences.

Suma Venkatesh, IHCL's Vice President of Real Estate and Development, expressed enthusiasm about introducing the first SeleQtions hotel in Chennai. 'This strategically located eco-friendly hotel is designed to cater to the increasing travel and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) demand in the area,' she said.

GT Bharathi, a joint venture between the GT Group and asset management firm Bharathi Meraki, also voiced excitement about the partnership. Managing Director Bharat Doshi stated that the hotel aims to be a prime destination for both MICE and leisure travelers from nearby major cities.

With this latest addition, IHCL's portfolio in Tamil Nadu will grow to 22 hotels, including six currently under development.

