Left Menu

IHCL Partners with GT Bharathi for First SeleQtions Hotel in Chennai

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) collaborates with GT Bharathi Urban Developers to launch its first SeleQtions hotel on East Coast Road in Chennai. The 120-key hotel, part of a 32-acre green township, includes multiple dining options and eco-friendly design features, strategically aiming to meet the growing travel and MICE demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:17 IST
IHCL Partners with GT Bharathi for First SeleQtions Hotel in Chennai
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Hospitality giant The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has announced a strategic partnership with GT Bharathi Urban Developers to launch its inaugural SeleQtions hotel on East Coast Road near Chennai. This was revealed by the company on Tuesday.

The new establishment will feature 120 keys and be part of a sprawling 32-acre green township. The facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, a speciality eatery, a bar, and a lounge, catering to a variety of preferences.

Suma Venkatesh, IHCL's Vice President of Real Estate and Development, expressed enthusiasm about introducing the first SeleQtions hotel in Chennai. 'This strategically located eco-friendly hotel is designed to cater to the increasing travel and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) demand in the area,' she said.

GT Bharathi, a joint venture between the GT Group and asset management firm Bharathi Meraki, also voiced excitement about the partnership. Managing Director Bharat Doshi stated that the hotel aims to be a prime destination for both MICE and leisure travelers from nearby major cities.

With this latest addition, IHCL's portfolio in Tamil Nadu will grow to 22 hotels, including six currently under development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024