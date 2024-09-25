India Stands Firm on Dairy Sector Amidst Trade Talks with Australia

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday highlighted the sensitivity of India's dairy sector, stressing how it involves the livelihoods of small farmers. He made it clear that there are no plans to offer duty concessions under any Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in this area.

Goyal pointed out that even in agreements with Switzerland and Norway under the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which was signed in March, India did not offer duty concessions in the dairy sector. During trade discussions with Australia, India reiterated the sensitivities related to this sector.

'Our average holding with the farmer is small. It is 2-3 acre farm with 3-4 live stocks whereas Australia's farm and their dairy farms are both very large and it would be near impossible for these large and small farms to compete on a common footing,' Goyal stated in Adelaide, where he is promoting bilateral trade and investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)