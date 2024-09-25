Left Menu

Historic Visit by Treasurer Aims to Reset Australia-China Economic Ties

Treasurer Jim Chalmers' upcoming visit to China marks the first by an Australian economic minister in seven years, signaling improved bilateral ties. Discussions will focus on trade and investment. This visit follows actions to mend relations after tensions under former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who pushed for a COVID-19 investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:42 IST
Jim Chalmers Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is set to become the first Australian government minister in the key economic role to visit China in seven years, highlighting a thaw in strained bilateral relations.

Chalmers will travel to Beijing on Thursday for a two-day visit, the first by an Australian Treasurer since Scott Morrison in 2017.

The visit aims to co-chair the Australia-China Strategic Economic Dialogue alongside China's National Development and Reform Commission chair, He Lifeng, focusing on trade and investment cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

