Historic Visit by Treasurer Aims to Reset Australia-China Economic Ties

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is set to become the first Australian government minister in the key economic role to visit China in seven years, highlighting a thaw in strained bilateral relations.

Chalmers will travel to Beijing on Thursday for a two-day visit, the first by an Australian Treasurer since Scott Morrison in 2017.

The visit aims to co-chair the Australia-China Strategic Economic Dialogue alongside China's National Development and Reform Commission chair, He Lifeng, focusing on trade and investment cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)