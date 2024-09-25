Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Investment Triumph: Stalin Sets New Job Milestones

Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that 60% of the Rs 10 lakh crore investments initiated since DMK took office in 2021 have been completed. Stalin has urged the state’s investment promotion agency, Guidance, to expedite the remaining projects and set a target of generating 50 lakh jobs.

Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:23 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that nearly 60 per cent of the Rs 10 lakh crore investments received since the DMK assumed office in May 2021 have been successfully completed.

Speaking after visiting the state government-backed investment promotion agency, Guidance, Stalin commended the team's hard work and set an ambitious new target of creating 50 lakh jobs in the state. ''Met the employees of Guidance and in view of their best efforts, nearly 60 per cent of the Rs 10 lakh crore investments received in the last three years have been completed. I have urged them to complete the remaining 40 per cent soon,'' he stated.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa lauded Stalin's unprecedented visit, highlighting the Chief Minister's support for the agency. ''We celebrated the successful milestone of Rs 10 lakh crore worth of investments into TN over the past three years, and the Chief Minister gave a target of 50 lakh jobs in Tamil Nadu,'' Rajaa added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

