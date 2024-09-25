Left Menu

Finance Minister Sitharaman Fosters Strategic Ties with Uzbekistan Ahead of AIIB Meeting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev in Samarkand. They discussed strategic partnerships across several sectors. The talks also included the potential for Uzbek fintech firms collaborating with Indian firms and long-term bilateral cooperation commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:46 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev (Image: X/@FinMinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, currently in Uzbekistan, engaged in significant discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Jamshid Khodjaev, ahead of the 9th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of AIIB in Samarkand. The dialogue covered strategic partnerships spanning IT, education, digital connectivity, renewable energy, and healthcare sectors.

Emphasizing the rapid growth in India's digital payments ecosystem, Sitharaman invited Uzbek fintech companies to collaborate with Indian firms on innovative product developments. Talks also explored investment opportunities in IFSC Gift City.

Deputy Prime Minister Khodjaev committed to long-term cooperation to boost trade and business. Separately, Sitharaman conferred with Uzbek Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov on mutual interests in renewable energy, fertilizers, and pharmaceuticals to bolster economic ties. Her visit will also include attending the AIIB meeting and several key bilateral discussions with officials from Uzbekistan, Qatar, China, and AIIB President.

As India stands as AIIB's second-largest shareholder, these multilateral discussions are poised to address a range of critical global development issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

