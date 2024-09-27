The Plight of Saipan's Feral Dogs: A Mission to Rescue Stray Canines

Pumpkin, a stray dog on Saipan, faced euthanasia after being deemed too traumatized for adoption. However, she found a new home with Lauren Cabrera, an animal health officer.

Saipan, with 42,000 residents, also has over 21,000 stray dogs. The Mayor's Dog Control Shelter euthanizes many of them due to low adoption rates. Cabrera, initially outraged by the practice, soon understood the harsh realities of pet overpopulation on the island.

To help, Cabrera co-founded the Boonie Flight Project, a volunteer-based initiative that has transported 618 stray dogs from Saipan and Guam to the mainland United States, aiming to find them loving homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)