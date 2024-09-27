Left Menu

Assam CM Urges Gadkari to Expedite Jorhat-Majuli Bridge Project

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene in the halted Jorhat-Majuli Bridge project over the Brahmaputra. Construction work has been stalled since September 5, risking significant delays and cost overruns. Sarma emphasized the need for immediate corrective measures to meet the December 2025 completion deadline.

Updated: 27-09-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:14 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called on the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to ensure the completion of the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge over the Brahmaputra. Construction, which has been stalled since earlier this month, needs urgent intervention, according to Sarma.

In a letter addressed to Gadkari on Thursday, Sarma highlighted the standstill in construction since September 5, expressing serious concern. Sarma stated that the current dry season is critical for progress, and any further delay could result in substantial loss of working days and critical time, ultimately leading to cost and time overruns.

He pointed out that the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor, UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, has already abandoned the site. Sarma urged the Union Minister for immediate corrective measures, including possibly retendering the project, to ensure the work resumes without compromising the December 2025 completion date. The bridge, a vital infrastructure project with an estimated contract value of Rs 650 crore, is crucial for the connectivity and economic development of Majuli and the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

