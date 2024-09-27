NCRTC Wins Top Awards for Sustainable and Innovative Transit Solutions
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has won the 'Best Transit Award' and the 'Overall Winner Award' at the UIC Sustainability Impact Awards 2024. This recognition underscores NCRTC's commitment to sustainability and innovative transit solutions. Key achievements include multimodal integration, renewable energy usage, and gender-sensitive initiatives.
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced on Friday that it has received the 'Best Transit Award' for seamless connectivity and the 'Overall Winner Award' at the UIC Sustainability Impact Awards 2024.
These prestigious awards, given by the International Union of Railways in partnership with the Sustainable Development Foundation, highlight NCRTC's dedication to sustainability and groundbreaking public transit solutions.
NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel asserted that these accolades are a result of the corporation's innovative approach to multimodal integration, connecting RRTS stations with various public transport options. The awards also reflect a focus on commuter-centricity through advanced technological solutions and gender-inclusive practices. With efforts to promote public transport and reduce emissions, NCRTC aims to enhance system sustainability further with renewable energy initiatives.
