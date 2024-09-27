Left Menu

Karnataka Unveils Ambitious Global Capacity Centres Policy

The Karnataka Government has introduced a draft policy targeting the establishment of 500 new Global Capacity Centres (GCCs) by 2029, projected to create 3.5 lakh jobs and generate USD 50 billion in economic output. The policy emphasizes innovative infrastructure, AI research, and regional expansion beyond Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:56 IST
Karnataka Unveils Ambitious Global Capacity Centres Policy

The Karnataka Government launched a draft Global Capacity Centres (GCC) policy on Friday, aiming to generate USD 50 billion in economic output and attract 500 new GCCs by 2029, creating 3.5 lakh jobs.

Key highlights include the creation of Global Innovation Districts, with advanced technology parks in Bengaluru and other clusters. Special incentives and customized packages will be offered to anchor investors. The policy also focuses on AI research by establishing a Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and forming an AI Skilling Council.

Officials emphasized expanding beyond Bengaluru with the 'Beyond Bengaluru Package,' offering incentives like recruitment assistance, rental support, and coworking spaces. This policy strives to double the number of GCCs in Karnataka to 1,000, making the state a global leader in innovation and business transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024