Karnataka Unveils Ambitious Global Capacity Centres Policy
The Karnataka Government has introduced a draft policy targeting the establishment of 500 new Global Capacity Centres (GCCs) by 2029, projected to create 3.5 lakh jobs and generate USD 50 billion in economic output. The policy emphasizes innovative infrastructure, AI research, and regional expansion beyond Bengaluru.
The Karnataka Government launched a draft Global Capacity Centres (GCC) policy on Friday, aiming to generate USD 50 billion in economic output and attract 500 new GCCs by 2029, creating 3.5 lakh jobs.
Key highlights include the creation of Global Innovation Districts, with advanced technology parks in Bengaluru and other clusters. Special incentives and customized packages will be offered to anchor investors. The policy also focuses on AI research by establishing a Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and forming an AI Skilling Council.
Officials emphasized expanding beyond Bengaluru with the 'Beyond Bengaluru Package,' offering incentives like recruitment assistance, rental support, and coworking spaces. This policy strives to double the number of GCCs in Karnataka to 1,000, making the state a global leader in innovation and business transformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
