Odisha's Jajpur District Bans Unauthorized Parking on National Highways

In a significant move to enhance road safety, the administration of Odisha's Jajpur district has prohibited unauthorized parking of goods vehicles on the main carriageways of National Highways 16, 53, and 20, officials announced.

The notification, issued on Friday by Jajpur Collector P Anvesha Reddy, declared the parking of goods vehicles on these highways as 'unauthorized' and detrimental to the smooth flow of essential services.

This measure, effective from October 1 to October 31, 2024, is expected to mitigate the risks associated with road accidents and ensure unimpeded movement of essential vehicles. Authorities have also directed the installation of proper signage and instructed local truck and bus associations to comply with the new regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)