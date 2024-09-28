Fatal Helicopter Crash in Northern Pakistan Claims Six Lives
A charter helicopter crashed in northern Pakistan, killing at least six people and injuring eight others. The incident occurred in North Waziristan, near the Afghan border. The helicopter, chartered by a private company, was carrying 14 passengers, including Russian pilots. Pakistan has faced multiple air accidents in recent years.
At least six people lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in northern Pakistan on Saturday, according to security sources.
The incident occurred shortly after the helicopter, chartered by a private company, took off from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and crashed in North Waziristan near the Afghan border. The helicopter was carrying 14 passengers, including Russian pilots.
Eight people sustained injuries and were hospitalized nearby. Pakistan's aviation sector has witnessed several accidents over the years, including a 2022 military crash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a 2020 Pakistan International Airlines crash in Karachi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
