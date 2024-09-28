Fatal Helicopter Crash in Northern Pakistan Claims Six Lives

At least six people lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in northern Pakistan on Saturday, according to security sources.

The incident occurred shortly after the helicopter, chartered by a private company, took off from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and crashed in North Waziristan near the Afghan border. The helicopter was carrying 14 passengers, including Russian pilots.

Eight people sustained injuries and were hospitalized nearby. Pakistan's aviation sector has witnessed several accidents over the years, including a 2022 military crash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a 2020 Pakistan International Airlines crash in Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)