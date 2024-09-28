Tragic Road Accident in Balasore: Four Dead and 30 Injured
The district administration is working to repatriate the bodies of four deceased individuals following a road accident in Odisha's Balasore district. A tourist bus from Uttar Pradesh overturned, resulting in fatalities and injuries. Authorities are ensuring continuous medical care for the injured and have promised compensation for victims' families.
The district administration has initiated efforts to repatriate the bodies of those who died in a tragic road accident in Odisha's Balasore district, officials reported on Saturday. The incident resulted in four fatalities and injuries to 30 others when a tourist bus from Uttar Pradesh veered off the road and fell on its side.
According to police, the mishap occurred late Friday night near Mahamadnagar Patna on national highway-60, as the bus was en route to Puri. Among the deceased, identified occupants included Kamala Devi (55), Rajesh Kumar Mishra (48), Ram Prasad, and Santram—all from Balrampur and Siddharthnagar districts.
Balrampur District Magistrate Pawan Agarwal informed that most of the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Balasore. Continuous efforts are underway to ensure their effective treatment. MLA Rakesh Yadav has met with the families of the deceased and injured, demanding government support and compensation of Rs 10 lakh for families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.
