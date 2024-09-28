Left Menu

India's Mineral Production Surge: Key Economic Indicators Strengthen

India's mineral production has seen significant increases in fiscal year 2024-25. Iron ore production reached 116 MMT, manganese ore rose by 15.4%, primary aluminium production up by 1.3%, and refined copper surged by 5.8%, signaling robust economic activity across multiple sectors.

India's mineral production has experienced robust growth in the first five months of the fiscal year 2024-25, according to the Ministry of Mines. Iron ore production surged to 116 million metric tonnes (MMT) from 108 MMT in the same period last year, reflecting a 7.4% increase.

Manganese ore production also saw significant gains, climbing 15.4% to 1.5 MMT from 1.3 MMT. This surge underscores the growing demand for manganese, especially in steel and alloy manufacturing.

Primary aluminium production registered a 1.3% uptick, reaching 17.49 lakh tonnes (LT) compared to 17.26 LT in the prior year. Refined copper output also rose notably by 5.8%, from 1.91 LT to 2.02 LT, positioning India among the top ten global producers. These trends indicate vigorous economic activities in sectors like energy, infrastructure, and automotive.

