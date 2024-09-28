India's Mineral Production Surge: Key Economic Indicators Strengthen

India's mineral production has experienced robust growth in the first five months of the fiscal year 2024-25, according to the Ministry of Mines. Iron ore production surged to 116 million metric tonnes (MMT) from 108 MMT in the same period last year, reflecting a 7.4% increase.

Manganese ore production also saw significant gains, climbing 15.4% to 1.5 MMT from 1.3 MMT. This surge underscores the growing demand for manganese, especially in steel and alloy manufacturing.

Primary aluminium production registered a 1.3% uptick, reaching 17.49 lakh tonnes (LT) compared to 17.26 LT in the prior year. Refined copper output also rose notably by 5.8%, from 1.91 LT to 2.02 LT, positioning India among the top ten global producers. These trends indicate vigorous economic activities in sectors like energy, infrastructure, and automotive.

(With inputs from agencies.)