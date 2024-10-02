Airspace Tensions Rise Amid Escalating Middle-Eastern Conflict

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Israel's neighbors have closed their airspace following a series of ballistic missile attacks from Iran. The move has led to widespread flight diversions, with airlines rerouting to bypass the conflict zone.

A spokesperson for FlightRadar24 indicated that air traffic is now dispersed in wide arcs to the north and south, notably converging on Cairo and Istanbul. Major congestion has been reported in Istanbul and Antalya, southern Turkey, as airlines seek safer skies.

The conflict escalated after Israel targeted Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, prompting Iran's missile retaliation. Eurocontrol and several national air traffic agencies issued warnings and imposed airspace restrictions. Although some airspaces have since reopened, the aviation industry faces ongoing disruptions amidst these geopolitical tensions.

