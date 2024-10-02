Taal Volcano's Surprise Eruption Stirs Philippines
The Taal Volcano in the Philippines has erupted, prompting the country's seismology agency to maintain the lowest alert level. Previous eruptions have disrupted the capital and air travel. Details on the latest eruption remain sparse.
The Philippines' Taal Volcano near the capital region has erupted, according to the country's seismology agency on Wednesday.
Despite the eruption, the agency maintained the lowest alert level on the restive volcano. Historically, Taal's eruptions have had significant impacts on the capital and air travel.
Details of the latest eruption were not immediately provided.
