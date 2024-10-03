Market Frenzy: Japanese Stocks Surge Amid Monetary Shifts

In a dramatic shift, Japanese stocks soared on Thursday as apprehensions of further monetary policy tightening dissipated, sending the yen into a tailspin. The exuberance seen in Hong Kong's share market took a pause as traders analyzed the shifting economic landscape.

The euro faced heavy losses amid growing speculation that the European Central Bank might cut rates in upcoming meetings. A top ECB policymaker hinted at inflation targets being met, bolstering rate cut predictions, further influencing the currency's retreat.

Meanwhile, global tensions impacted markets. Despite a mostly flat Wall Street, Treasury yields rose, supported by U.S. labor data. Rising Middle East geopolitical tensions heightened oil and gold prices, reflecting market caution over potential supply disruptions.

