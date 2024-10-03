Left Menu

Market Frenzy: Japanese Stocks Surge Amid Monetary Shifts

Japanese stocks soared as monetary tightening concerns eased, while the yen fell. The euro declined as speculation arose over European rate cuts. Wall Street remained stable amid geopolitical tension and strong U.S. labor data. Oil and gold prices climbed due to conflict concerns in the Middle East.

Updated: 03-10-2024 07:40 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 07:40 IST
Market Frenzy: Japanese Stocks Surge Amid Monetary Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic shift, Japanese stocks soared on Thursday as apprehensions of further monetary policy tightening dissipated, sending the yen into a tailspin. The exuberance seen in Hong Kong's share market took a pause as traders analyzed the shifting economic landscape.

The euro faced heavy losses amid growing speculation that the European Central Bank might cut rates in upcoming meetings. A top ECB policymaker hinted at inflation targets being met, bolstering rate cut predictions, further influencing the currency's retreat.

Meanwhile, global tensions impacted markets. Despite a mostly flat Wall Street, Treasury yields rose, supported by U.S. labor data. Rising Middle East geopolitical tensions heightened oil and gold prices, reflecting market caution over potential supply disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

