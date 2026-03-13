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Zelenskiy's Persistent Plea: Balancing Global Tensions Amid Surging Oil Prices

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the U.S. decision to ease sanctions on Russian oil, claiming it hampers peace efforts. He emphasized Ukraine's weapon needs caused by the Iran conflict's fallout. Zelenskiy seeks support, offering drone tech to Gulf states for missile defense, while France reaffirms its unwavering support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:43 IST
Zelenskiy's Persistent Plea: Balancing Global Tensions Amid Surging Oil Prices

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized a U.S. decision to temporarily ease sanctions on Russian oil, arguing it does not aid in ending the war or achieving peace in Ukraine. The sanctions' relaxation could funnel around $10 billion to Russia, Zelenskiy indicated during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The conflict in Iran has intensified concerns about weapon supplies to Ukraine, as regional Gulf states deplete air defense stocks amid increasing attacks from Tehran. Zelenskiy highlighted the acute shortage of air defense missiles Ukraine faces, juxtaposed with the rapid expenditure by Gulf states as they counter Iranian strikes.

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized unwavering support for Ukraine, dismissing any justification for lifting Russian sanctions. As Ukraine dispatches teams to bolster Middle Eastern ties, Zelenskiy appeals for more weapon aid, offering Ukrainian drone interception technology in exchange for vital air defense resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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