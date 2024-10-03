Left Menu

IndiGo Partners with Marigold Aviation to Elevate Cadet Pilot Training in India

IndiGo announces its partnership with Marigold Aviation for its Cadet Pilot Program, offering world-class pilot training with a focus on safety and accessibility. The initiative aims to nurture future pilots and includes seminars across India, featuring a pioneering financing scheme for aspiring cadets.

Updated: 03-10-2024 11:40 IST
  India

In a significant move for India's aviation sector, IndiGo has announced Marigold Aviation as the latest partner in its prestigious Cadet Pilot Program. The collaboration aims to deliver superior pilot training, enhancing standards of safety and quality within the industry.

Capt. Ashim Mittra, Senior Vice President of Flight Operations at IndiGo, emphasized the importance of skilled pilots in supporting India's booming aviation market. He hailed the partnership as a crucial step in preparing a new generation of pilots for an ever-expanding market. Meanwhile, Gautam Chitnis, Managing Director of Marigold Aviation, expressed enthusiasm over partnering with IndiGo, highlighting shared values in aviation excellence and accessibility.

With informative seminars planned in key Indian cities, such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore, the program promises to open new avenues for aspiring pilots. An innovative financing scheme will also be introduced to ease the financial burden of pilot training, fostering broader participation from diverse backgrounds.

