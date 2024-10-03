Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Migrant Worker Dies in Tamil Nadu

Samar Khan, a migrant agricultural worker from West Bengal, died of acute renal failure and pneumonia in Tamil Nadu after seeking work. Despite pre-existing health conditions and consuming contaminated food, he succumbed after receiving extensive treatment. His body was returned to his native district for last rites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A migrant agricultural worker from West Bengal tragically died in Tamil Nadu, highlighting the challenges faced by those seeking employment away from home. Samar Khan, aged 35, succumbed to acute renal failure and ventilator-associated pneumonia after receiving treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Khan and ten others journeyed in search of work, only to return dejected to Chennai's Central Station. The group was found in a sick state, leading to their admission to the hospital. While four of the workers recovered, Khan, who had pre-existing health issues, could not overcome his ailments despite undergoing seven dialysis sessions and being on ventilator support.

Khan's death points to the vulnerabilities of migrant laborers, with officials urging individuals to seek timely help from government helplines. His body has now been flown to his home district of Purba Midnipur, while other workers have been sheltered by local authorities before being sent back.

(With inputs from agencies.)

