Pioneering the Future: WTCA's Innovative Pathways

The World Trade Centers Association will host its 2024 Member Forum in New York with a focus on innovation and empowerment. The event will explore the impact of AI on global trade, generational workplace differences, and revenue strategies, reinforcing WTCA's leadership in global economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:31 IST
The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is set to host its 2024 Member Forum from October 27-29 in New York City, with a focus on innovation and empowerment, under the theme 'PIONEER the Global Network.' The event aims to highlight WTCA's revitalized brand and innovative tools for its members.

Particular attention will be given to the role of artificial intelligence in global trade, addressing generational differences in the workplace, and improving revenue strategies. The forum will include panels and workshops, preparing members to tackle the dynamic international trade landscape.

The gathering serves as more than just an annual meet; it aims to catalyze growth and innovation among its global network, reinforcing the organization's leadership in economic development. The event also marks the countdown to the 55th Annual WTCA Global Business Forum in April 2025, in Marseille, France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

