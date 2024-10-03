Left Menu

Odisha's Ambitious Investment Drive Unveiled

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has launched a comprehensive effort to make the state's business environment more attractive for investors. Highlighting opportunities in IT, electronics, and more, Majhi targets a Rs 5 lakh crore investment in five years, promoting the 'Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha 2025' summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:31 IST
Odisha's Ambitious Investment Drive Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced measures to attract investments, pledging a more investor-friendly business climate.

The chief minister highlighted investment opportunities in sectors like IT, electronics, and food processing, expressing confidence in reaching a Rs 5 lakh crore target over the next five years.

The announcement coincides with the upcoming business summit, 'Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha 2025', set for January in Bhubaneswar, aimed at encouraging innovation and investment in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024