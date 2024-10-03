Odisha's Ambitious Investment Drive Unveiled
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has launched a comprehensive effort to make the state's business environment more attractive for investors. Highlighting opportunities in IT, electronics, and more, Majhi targets a Rs 5 lakh crore investment in five years, promoting the 'Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha 2025' summit.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced measures to attract investments, pledging a more investor-friendly business climate.
The chief minister highlighted investment opportunities in sectors like IT, electronics, and food processing, expressing confidence in reaching a Rs 5 lakh crore target over the next five years.
The announcement coincides with the upcoming business summit, 'Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha 2025', set for January in Bhubaneswar, aimed at encouraging innovation and investment in the state.
