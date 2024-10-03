Odisha's Ambitious Investment Drive Unveiled

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced measures to attract investments, pledging a more investor-friendly business climate.

The chief minister highlighted investment opportunities in sectors like IT, electronics, and food processing, expressing confidence in reaching a Rs 5 lakh crore target over the next five years.

The announcement coincides with the upcoming business summit, 'Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha 2025', set for January in Bhubaneswar, aimed at encouraging innovation and investment in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)