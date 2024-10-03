Left Menu

Union Cabinet Greenlights Chennai Metro Phase-II Project

The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of three new corridors for the Chennai Metro Rail project phase-II. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this development, recalling a recent request made during their meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:18 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Union Cabinet's approval of three corridors under the Chennai Metro Rail project phase-II.

Stalin noted this approval fulfills a long-pending demand from Tamil Nadu's populace. He expressed confidence in the project's timely completion, mentioning his recent dialogue with PM Modi regarding this significant infrastructure endeavor.

This approval encompasses three new corridors with a cumulative length of 118.9 kilometers and 128 metro stations, at a total projected cost of Rs 63,246 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

