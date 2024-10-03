Left Menu

Chennai Metro Phase 2 and Oilseed Mission: A Boost for Economy and Sustainability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Union Cabinet's approval of Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II, promising improved traffic management and economic growth. Additionally, a new National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds aims to boost domestic oilseed production, encouraging sustainability and self-sufficiency in cooking oils in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:44 IST
Chennai Metro Phase 2 and Oilseed Mission: A Boost for Economy and Sustainability
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant development on Thursday with the Union Cabinet's approval of Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Rail project. The initiative is expected to ease traffic congestion in the bustling city, while simultaneously improving sustainability and contributing to economic growth.

In his message on social media platform X, the Prime Minister congratulated the people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu, highlighting the project's significance in enhancing the 'Ease of Living'. The greenlit project will span 118.9 km and include 128 metro stations, establishing crucial corridors, such as Madhavaram to SIPCOT and Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass.

Furthermore, the government has sanctioned the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds with a financial plan of Rs 10,103 crore. PM Modi emphasized this mission's role in achieving 'atmanirbharta' by boosting domestic oilseed production and supporting sustainable agricultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024