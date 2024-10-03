Chennai Metro Phase 2 and Oilseed Mission: A Boost for Economy and Sustainability
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Union Cabinet's approval of Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II, promising improved traffic management and economic growth. Additionally, a new National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds aims to boost domestic oilseed production, encouraging sustainability and self-sufficiency in cooking oils in India.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant development on Thursday with the Union Cabinet's approval of Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Rail project. The initiative is expected to ease traffic congestion in the bustling city, while simultaneously improving sustainability and contributing to economic growth.
In his message on social media platform X, the Prime Minister congratulated the people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu, highlighting the project's significance in enhancing the 'Ease of Living'. The greenlit project will span 118.9 km and include 128 metro stations, establishing crucial corridors, such as Madhavaram to SIPCOT and Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass.
Furthermore, the government has sanctioned the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds with a financial plan of Rs 10,103 crore. PM Modi emphasized this mission's role in achieving 'atmanirbharta' by boosting domestic oilseed production and supporting sustainable agricultural practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Springer Nature Launches Journal on Transformative Tech and Sustainability
SBI's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Drive: A Green Initiative for Sustainability
Thane Civic Body to Install 'Tyre Killers' to Ease Traffic Congestion
Ozone Run 2024: Hyderabad Unites for Environmental Sustainability
President Advocates for Critical Minerals as Key Driver of Economic Growth and Sustainability at UNGA 79