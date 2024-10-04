Left Menu

Tragedy on G T Road: Lives Lost & Families Shattered

A fatal accident involving a tractor-trolley and a truck on the Mirzapur-Varanasi border claims the lives of ten laborers. Survivors, including Sabhajeet who lost his right leg, share poignant stories of the aftermath. Families face new challenges as they grieve for lost loved ones.

Updated: 04-10-2024 20:46 IST
A devastating accident early Friday saw a truck hit a tractor-trolley carrying laborers on the Mirzapur-Varanasi border, resulting in ten fatalities. One survivor, Sabhajeet, recounted the moment he lost his leg to the horrific collision.

Sabhajeet, who was returning home from work in Bhadohi, described the accident's impact and the grim scene he awoke to at the hospital, where doctors informed him about limited possibilities of saving his leg.

As communities mourn the tragedy, relatives of the deceased, including Basant Lal and Chhedilal, face uncertain futures, burdened with the responsibility of caring for the victims' families and grappling with their own loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

