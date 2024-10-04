Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mega Tech Leap: Ratnagiri Projects Set to Transform Aerospace and Defense

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved two transformative projects in Ratnagiri, investing Rs 29,550 crore and creating over 38,120 jobs. The projects include a Silicon wafer lab and an aerospace-defense setup by Reliance Infrastructure, poised to boost industrial growth, innovation, and local employment.

Maharashtra's industrial landscape is set for a major transformation as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sanctioned two monumental projects in Ratnagiri, with an investment of Rs 29,550 crore. These endeavors are expected to create over 38,120 jobs, heralding a new era for the region's economic and technological growth.

The projects, approved by the state's industries department cabinet sub-committee, focus on advanced technology sectors including Silicon wafers, ATMP, fab, aerospace, and defense. The first mega project, led by the Information Technology Park company in Vellore, will establish a Silicon wafer unit in Watad and Jhadgaon MIDC, investing Rs 19,550 crore and generating 33,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, Reliance Infrastructure will spearhead Maharashtra's inaugural mega project in the aerospace and security sector, slated to invest Rs 10,000 crore and create 4,500 jobs. These initiatives are set to boost the local economy, foster technical innovation and skills, and build a robust supply chain, significantly benefiting micro, small, and medium enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

