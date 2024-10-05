Left Menu

Urgent Call for Canadian Evacuation Amid Lebanon Crisis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls for citizens in Lebanon to evacuate using special flights amid escalating security concerns. Over 1,000 Canadians have already left, and officials are reaching out to 2,500 more. Available flights are open to citizens of allied countries due to underutilization.

Updated: 05-10-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 16:28 IST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued an urgent plea for Canadian citizens still in Lebanon to sign up for evacuation flights, amid worsening security conditions. More than 1,000 individuals have already been evacuated under the initiative, which is struggling to fill flights.

Canada has arranged additional flights for Monday and Tuesday. Despite having seats available, Canada has found it challenging to fill them and has extended the offer to citizens from countries like Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and several European nations.

The urgency follows Israel's recent expansion of strikes on Lebanon, after nearly a year of conflict with Hezbollah on the Israel-Lebanon border. Trudeau is calling for an immediate ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel to stabilize the situation and uphold United Nations resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

