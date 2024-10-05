Left Menu

Revival of Jharkhand Copper Mines: A Boost for Economy and Jobs

Operations at Jharkhand's Surda copper mine have resumed, while Kendadih and Rakha mines will reopen this year. This move, driven by Hindustan Copper Ltd, aims to improve copper self-reliance, boost local employment, and generate significant revenue. Production capacity is expected to increase significantly over the next seven years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:04 IST
Revival of Jharkhand Copper Mines: A Boost for Economy and Jobs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced the resumption of operations at the Surda copper mine in Jharkhand, with the Kendadih and Rakha mines set to restart later this year.

Owned by Hindustan Copper Ltd, these mines are crucial for enhancing India's copper self-sufficiency, as stated by Minister of State for Coal and Mine Satish Chandra Dubey.

The reopening is expected to create both direct and indirect jobs, revitalize the local economy, and boost annual revenues by approximately Rs 100 crore, with plans to expand mining capacity significantly in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024