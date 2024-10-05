Revival of Jharkhand Copper Mines: A Boost for Economy and Jobs

The government announced the resumption of operations at the Surda copper mine in Jharkhand, with the Kendadih and Rakha mines set to restart later this year.

Owned by Hindustan Copper Ltd, these mines are crucial for enhancing India's copper self-sufficiency, as stated by Minister of State for Coal and Mine Satish Chandra Dubey.

The reopening is expected to create both direct and indirect jobs, revitalize the local economy, and boost annual revenues by approximately Rs 100 crore, with plans to expand mining capacity significantly in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)